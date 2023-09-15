NSF allegedly took intimate videos of men at commandos' camp, including 431 images of one showering

SINGAPORE — A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) allegedly took multiple intimate videos and pictures of men at Hendon Camp, home of the Commandos, where he was working as a supply assistant.

Teo Hong Wei, who was not a Commando and who was then holding the rank of Private, is accused of committing the offences at the camp in Changi in 2019 and 2020.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Thursday (Sept 14), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that he had completed his national service in 2021.

Mindef's spokesperson added: "The SAF holds its personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Servicepersons who commit offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Teo, 27, is said to have committed similar offences at the Singapore Management University (SMU) in January and February 2021.

In August 2023, he was charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of being in possession of obscene videos.

Details about the alleged victims were not disclosed in court documents. It was also not disclosed how the alleged offences came to light.

Teo is accused of starting his crime spree at Hendon Camp on Nov 14, 2019.

He is said to have used his mobile phone to record a 46-second video of a man showering at around 9am that day.

Teo was at the camp again 14 days later when he allegedly used the device to snap 431 pictures of another man showering in a cubicle.

The NSF allegedly committed similar offences at the camp six more times until Dec 30, 2020.

Teo is additionally accused of using his mobile phone to record five videos of a man showering at SMU on Jan 15, 2021.

He is said to have used the device to record four other similar videos of a man at the university in February 2021.

Court documents did not state if Teo was a student or staff member of SMU at the time.

Teo is expected to plead guilty to his offences on Oct 26.

