NSF and Changi Airport cleaner are Singapore's 2 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - There were two Covid-19 cases in the community announced on Thursday (May 6), with one unlinked and the other linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

The unlinked case was a fully vaccinated cleaner who works at Changi Airport Terminal 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 88-year-old Singaporean has not returned to work since he started having a runny nose and cough on Tuesday.

The cleaner, who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services, sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19.

His test result came back positive on Wednesday, and he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on April 16 - were all negative for infection.

The cleaner had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 22 and the second dose on Feb 15. His serological test result is pending, said MOH.

The second community case is a 22-year-old full time national serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), who is linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

This takes the total number of cases linked to the cluster to five.

The permanent resident is a household contact of a 59-year-old trailer truck driver who was reported to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He was quarantined on Tuesday after the trailer truck driver tested positive, and was immediately isolated while in Sembawang Camp.

On Wednesday, he was tested for the virus even though he is asymptomatic.

His test result came back positive the next day, and he was taken to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

His serology test result is negative, said MOH.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the SAF has carried out immediate and thorough disinfection of the premises the serviceman had been in.

"All personnel who had been identified as close contacts have also been swab tested and are under quarantine."

It is also in contact with the serviceman and his family to render support and assistance.

Overall, the number of new cases have increased to 48 cases in the past week from 28 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases have remained stable at seven cases over the same period.

There were also 16 new imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

This takes the total tally of cases in Singapore to 61,286.

A coffee shop in Woodlands visited eight times between 7pm and 7.30pm was also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

Between April 22 and Monday, patients had visited Yummy Food Link at Block 111 Woodlands Street 13. Other places added were NTUC Fairprice at White Sands mall in Pasir Ris, Kopitiam at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Pasir Ris Market Produce Shop and hair salon Kcuts at Marsiling Mall.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, MOH added.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at this website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 were at, as the National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection, said MOH.

With 29 cases discharged on Thursday, 60,858 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 120 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 262 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

