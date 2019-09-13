NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

You'd never know when your first aid knowledge will come in handy.

A full-time National Servicemen (NSF) put his skills to use when a fellow commuter on the bus he was riding suddenly collapsed, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The passenger had just boarded bus service 241 at Jurong West on Wednesday (Sept 11) morning when he cried out and fell.

The NSF rushed to the man's side, lying him down flat on the ground, checking his vital signs.

While doing so, he asked passengers whether they had dialled 995 and kept asking if an ambulance was on the way.

When the man began frothing at the mouth and started to lose consciousness, the NSF shook him to keep him awake until paramedics arrived.

In a video clip shown to Wanbao by a bus passenger, the man appeared to be pale and weak. He also didn't respond to the questions the NSF was asking him.

Singapore Civil Defence Force noted that it received a call for assistance at 11.40am that day, adding that the man was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong hospital.

Thanks to his quick thinking, the NSF saved the man's life, earning praises from all passengers onboard.

