NTU student expelled after allegedly recording video of woman showering on campus

SINGAPORE - A teenage Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student has been expelled after he allegedly used his mobile phone to record a video of a woman showering on campus.

Chinese national Han Shiyu, 17, who appeared before District Judge Adam Nakhoda on Monday (Dec 2), is accused of insulting the 20-year-old woman's modesty on Aug 12 this year.

He is said to have committed the offence at around 9.20pm that day.

NTU told The Straits Times in a statement that Han was expelled in October.

Its spokesman said: "The university takes a zero-tolerance approach towards harassment and takes all cases of misconduct involving harassment seriously."

Earlier this year, in the wake of a Peeping Tom case at the National University of Singapore (NUS), an NTU spokesman had told ST that the university had strengthened its policies and procedures on harassment in January.

The NUS case created a stir after the victim, Ms Monica Baey, went public saying that the authorities did not do enough to punish a fellow student who filmed her showering.

Han was just one of several tertiary students who have been taken to court this year over the offence.