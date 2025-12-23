'Something I wanted to do before I die': NTU student visits all HDB blocks numbered '67'

For 22-year-old Brandon Peh, there was nothing higher on his bucket list than visiting all HDB blocks numbered "67" as part of an online trend.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Tuesday (Dec 23), Peh, a sociology student at Nanyang Technological University, shared why he specifically chose the number.

"I chose to visit blocks 67 because it felt like something I wanted to do before I die. The number itself has no meaning, and sometimes it’s okay to just do nothing. People often ask me why I do it — I think the better question is, why not?" he said.

Peh, who visited the five HDB blocks numbered 67 over a two-week period, said he plans to continue visiting any new ones that emerge.

"During my research, I could only find five blocks numbered 67, so I visited all of them and plan to continue doing so," he added.

Peh, who also runs a personal YouTube channel documenting his explorations across various blocks, said that he enjoys playing card games with his friends in his free time.

While he understands that his project has no real purpose, he feels that life itself has no inherent meaning.

"There's nothing wrong with doing something that has no meaning, right? It's a reminder to myself that I don't need to take everything so seriously," he said.

"I hope to encourage people to go out there and do things that are perceived as impractical or meaningless and not be caught up or be held back by pragmatism."

