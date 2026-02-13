NTU students to be counselled after viral video of lohei during CNY event draws backlash

Students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will be counselled after a video showing them creating a mess during a Chinese New Year celebration on Wednesday (Feb 11) went viral.

The video, shared on TikTok on Thursday, shows the university students at a residential hall shouting while tossing and throwing yusheng at one another.

Yusheng is a salad traditionally eaten during the Lunar New Year to symbolise abundance and prosperity. The dish involves tossing shredded ingredients into the air in a celebratory act known as lohei, but it does not involve throwing the food at one another.

According to the post caption, the celebration is believed to have involved students staying at the school's halls 3, 12, 13, and 16.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, an NTU spokesperson said the university is aware of the incident and will be counselling the students involved regarding their behaviour and the importance of avoiding food wastage at future events.

"As a university with a diverse community, we observe various festive traditions that are to be conducted appropriately and with consideration for others. We also take concerns about food waste seriously."

The NTU spokesperson added that organisers will be reminded to remain vigilant and to intervene promptly in managing small groups exhibiting rowdy behaviour.

In the comments section, some netizens criticised the students for wasting food, while others expressed concern for the cleaners.

"Very disappointed to see such scenes where food is being wasted. What is happening to our younger generation? Imagine how this video would feel to people who are struggling just to have a meal," said one user.

Another user sympathised with the cleaners, saying: "Besides wasting food, I also pity the cleaner."

"Who is going to clean up after their mess?" asked another user.

The video has since garnered over 9,700 reactions and 660 comments.

