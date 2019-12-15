Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault

Jean Lau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old student of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is being investigated for providing the police with false information after they were alerted to a case of an alleged assault.

In a statement on Sunday (Dec 15), the police said that investigations subsequently revealed that the student had provided false information to the police and the alleged assault did not occur.

"The police are investigating her for providing false information," the statement said.

"The police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm."

Earlier, the students' union had urged those on campus to stay indoors after what they understood to be a reported case of assault.

In an Instagram story posted by the NTU Student's Union page at about 2am on Sunday, the union said: "NTUSU understands that there has been a recent reported case of assault that happened on campus. Those that were involved are currently aiding the police on their ongoing investigation.

"For your own safety and to better aid the ongoing investigations, we urge everyone who is currently in NTU to stay indoors," the post read.

Students were also urged to "look out for one another" and dial campus security or the police if they saw anything suspicious.

In a tweet at about 8.45am, the university assured students that "there is no cause of concern for their safety on campus", and that it was working with the police.

"An official statement would be released later today," it said.

 

An Instagram story posted by the NTU Student's Union page at about 2am on Dec 15. 
PHOTO: Instagram/NTU.SU

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
NTU NTU (Nanyang Technological University) assault Students

TRENDING

Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for &#039;politicising a social cause&#039;
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for 'politicising a social cause'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES