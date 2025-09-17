NTUC, employees union 'appalled' over allegations that Agoda warned retrenched workers not to inform trade unions, govt

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) have expressed their dismay over Agoda's alleged attempt to silence their retrenched workers, according to a joint statement by the two unions on Wednesday (Sept 17).

This comes after the online travel platform announced that it has phased out customer service support roles in Singapore, Shanghai and Budapest.

Fifty employees in Singapore were retrenched following an exercise that was announced in a closed town hall on Aug 4.

Cost and recruitment challenges were cited as reasons for the move, The Business Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the unions' joint statement, workers were purportedly warned via severance agreements not to make reports on their retrenchments to trade unions, the Government or other organisations.

They were also allegedly warned against bringing any mediation requests, claims or proceedings relating to their employment or termination against Agoda.

"These severance agreements also stated that Agoda would immediately cease the workers’ severance payments and demand repayment of amounts already paid, should they inform any of the listed organisations about the retrenchment," the statement read, adding that both NTUC and SISEU are "appalled".

"This practice, if true, is irresponsible and regrettable," the statement said. "It goes against a fundamental right of every worker — the right to seek redress when they face workplace issues.

"It also runs counter to the principles of fair and progressive employment practices that we expect of all responsible employers in Singapore."

Highlighting the alleged attempt to deny workers access to grievance handling and dispute resolution, they also expressed concern that Agoda tried to do so "especially at a time when (workers) most need it".

"Workers must never be made to feel threatened or silenced when exercising their rights," they stated.

While Agoda is not unionised, some of its workers are members of NTUC's affiliated union, SISEU, and NTUC will continue to extend assistance to members should they be affected by such incidents, NTUC said.

NTUC requested Agoda clarify its position and also urged the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to investigate the matter.

"We remind all companies to treat their workers with respect and dignity; and abide by employment laws and guidelines," the unions said.

'Undermines trust in employment framework': MOM

In a statement on Wednesday night, MOM said that both the ministry as well as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair Employment Practices are looking into the matter.

The ministry stressed that it is inappropriate for employers to include provisions that may discourage or prevent employees from approaching authorities for all situations.

"This runs counter to the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices," it said.

"We take a serious view of such conduct, as it undermines trust in the employment framework and the avenues available for workers to seek support. Where necessary, we will not hesitate to take action."

[[nid:722444]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com