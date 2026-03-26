FairPrice apologises after staff seen handling chicken in pork section at Sengkang store

Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has apologised for causing “concern and discomfort” to customers after a viral social media post showed supermarket staff handling chicken that was labelled as halal in the pork section.

In an Instagram post by Sgfollowsall on Wednesday (March 25), a user said that the incident at the Anchorvale Village store in Sengkang was “deeply troubling” when there are “many Muslim customers who rely on proper halal handling practices”.

“I went down to NTUC and spoke to the supervisor, who acknowledged that it was a mistake and assured me they would look into the matter,” she added.

The post has since garnered over 600 comments.

In a Facebook post on the same day, FairPrice clarified that the chicken was not put up for sale in the halal section.

”Nevertheless, we have ceased this practice with immediate effect across all stores,” the supermarket chain said.

“We recognise that this has caused concern and discomfort and we sincerely apologise. We take our customers’ trust seriously and will review our processes to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

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chingshijie@asiaone.com