'NTUC FairPrice Fans' birthday giveaways are scams: FairPrice

SINGAPORE - A number of pages and posts circulating on social media claiming to give out gift bags in celebration of FairPrice’s 50th birthday are scams.

In a Facebook post on Monday, FairPrice said these giveaways are “neither run nor endorsed” by the supermarket chain.

A post by Facebook page “NTUC FairPrice Fans” on Monday morning claimed to be giving out 500 gift bags to users who wrote “Happy Birthday” in the comments section.

Users were directed to click on a link to register for the giveaway.

A check done by The Straits Times at around 6pm showed more than 1,300 people had commented under the post.

In response to the scam, FairPrice advised readers to verify any information received before sharing personal information, and added that it will only post information about promotions on its social media and official website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.