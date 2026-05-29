FairPrice freezes prices on over 500 products until end-August amid rising cost of living

Supermarket chain FairPrice will lock its prices on more than 500 essential items until end-August to assuage concerns over rising costs.

The price freeze will begin from June 1 and include products such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat, milk, as well as senior and baby care products.

In a statement on Friday (May 29), FairPrice Group said the move is "to ensure that putting food on the table and grocery runs for daily essentials remains one less thing for Singaporeans to worry about".

It added that the measure aims to keep popular daily essentials "firmly within reach for local households".

An earlier wave of price freezes by the supermarket chain involving more than 100 daily essentials was implemented in April after the conflict in the Middle East disrupted global supply chains.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said the price freeze in April proved effective in protecting household budgets.

"However, dealing with prolonged global uncertainties requires a deeper, more sustained commitment," he added.

The CEO said the current move to provide consistency in prices "is the truest form of support we can offer for all in Singapore".

"By keeping these daily necessities consistently affordable and firmly within reach, we want all shoppers to feel secure that their grocery budget remains protected month after month," he added.

Meanwhile, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng noted that the rising cost of living is a real concern for many workers and families, adding that the move to lock prices was made "because we know families need them".

"By keeping these prices consistent, families can better plan their expenses and worry less," he said.

"NTUC and FairPrice Group's social mission is clear. No worker and their family should face rising costs alone, and we will continue to stand with them through any challenges," added the labour chief.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com