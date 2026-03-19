FairPrice offers discount on house-brand essentials for 12 weeks

Shoppers will be able to purchase FairPrice's Own Brands products at discounted prices for the next 12 weeks.

FairPrice Group announced on Thursday (March 19) that it will be bringing its Best Sellers for Less campaign back for the second year between March 19 to June 10.

During the 12-week period, customers will be able to get up to 36 per cent off FairPrice's Own Brands products, including rice, facial tissues, and frozen processed food.

The initiative is meant to help Singaporeans "stretch their dollar further against the current backdrop of economic uncertainty and rising costs" and is part of FairPrice Group's "wider commitment to keep daily essentials affordable and accessible".

Own Brands comprises over 3,500 products that are typically priced 10 to 15 per cent cheaper than branded alternatives.

"We want to repay Singaporeans for the trust that they place in our Own Brands every day, and assure them that we are committed to keeping quality staples affordable, especially in times of uncertainty," said Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com