NTUC working with transport firms to ensure rising fuel prices not passed on to drivers, riders

The National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) is working with platform operators and taxi companies to prevent rising fuel costs from being passed on to drivers and riders, NTUC assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 24).

Yeo, who is also MP for Punggol GRC, stressed that the livelihoods of taxi drivers, private-hire drivers and delivery riders "must remain sustainable", and that operators have a role to play.

She noted that the platform work associations have worked hard to ensure that platform operators and taxi companies see themselves as stakeholders.

"I am glad that operators have responded. Keeping fuel and pump prices in check is exactly the kind of real and lasting relief that makes a real difference to workers on the ground," she said.

Her comments come after a joint statement was issued on Tuesday by NTUC-affiliated associations - the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA).

"When operating costs, like fuel costs rise, and fares do not keep pace, platform workers are the ones left to make up the difference: they end up making hard choices to work longer hours, rush to take more orders and accept lower take-home earnings," said the associations.

The statement also shared measures secured so far.

ComfortDelGro (CDG) is keeping pump prices at approximately 30 per cent below market rate and has introduced interim measures such as a temporary driver fee of 50 to 80 cents per booking, and a fuel credit programme of up to $25 per driver.

Other taxi operators such as Transcab, StridesPremier, Prime and GrabCab are introducing varying support schemes such as higher metered fares, fuel vouchers and rental rebates.

For PHV drivers, CDG's Zig has introduced a driver fee of 50 to 80 cents per trip.

Grab, Gojek and Lumens/Shell are providing fuel vouchers, credits or subsidies for selected drivers/hirers.

Transcab/Smile is providing a $3-per-day rental rebate.

And Tada is providing $40 cash payouts to selected drivers based on recent activity.

Meanwhile, for delivery workers, Gogox is providing a $1 fuel support fee per completed order, with the full amount going directly to driver-partners.

Grab has fuel vouchers for selected motorbike riders.

And UParcel has reduced its commission rate from 20 per cent to 16 per cent for their most active drivers.

"It is not enough yet, and NTUC and the associations are pushing for more," they said in their joint statement.

"NTUC and our platform work associations, NTA, NPHVA and NDCA, remain committed to supporting the livelihoods of our drivers and delivery workers," they added.

In her Facebook post, Yeo also said that NTUC will continue to call on the Government "to do more, to work with platform and taxi operators to mitigate rising operating costs and ensure that targeted support reaches those who need it most".

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khooyihang@asiaone.com