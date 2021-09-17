Number of new Covid-19 cases breaks 900, unvaccinated woman becomes 59th death

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 910 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (Sept 16), the highest daily number since May 1, 2020.

There were 803 new cases in the community and four imported ones, as well as 103 cases among dormitory residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Of the new local cases, 244 are seniors above 60 years old.

An unvaccinated 72-year-old woman also died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the death toll in Singapore to 59. The woman, who died on Thursday, had developed symptoms on Sept 4, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sept 6.

She had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves' disease, high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia. Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, while dyslipidaemia refers to unhealthy levels of fat in the blood.

The Blue Stars Dormitory in Upper Jurong Road added 46 new cases on Thursday, the most among the large clusters that MOH is closely monitoring. The ministry said it had detected Covid-19 transmission among the dormitory’s residents through proactive testing, and that all residents are being tested.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 74,848.

The clusters in nursing homes also added new cases.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei now has a total of 14 infections, after one case was added to the cluster.

Ren Ci nursing home also saw two new cases, with the cluster now at 34.

Another 17 cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing the total number of infections there to 242 cases. Chinatown Complex reopened for business on Thursday after a 3½-day closure for cleaning and disinfection.

The clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Punggol saw 14 new cases. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 413.

There are currently 837 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, up from 822 the day before.

There were also 77 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and 12 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are seniors above 60 years.