Nurse gives out Hari Raya care packs paid out of own pocket

Another holiday is coming and trust Miss Emily Yap to be out there giving out care packs again.

For Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on April 10, the 24-year-old prepared care packs that she paid for with her own savings.

Stomp contributor Audrey, who is Miss Yap's mother, said the beneficiaries were families with special needs children from Minds Lee Kong Chian Gardens School in Queenstown.

While delivering the care packs on March 31, Miss Yap also shared with the recipients tips on sustainability and how to use the $300 Climate Vouchers from the Government.

From April 15, all HDB households will receive the vouchers as part of the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme, which can be used to purchase 10 types of energy- and water-efficient household products,

By switching to more efficient appliances and fittings, households can reduce their energy and water consumption, lower their utility bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and play their part in slowing down climate change.

Miss Yap, who is a nurse at Alexandra Hospital, volunteers in her free time and founded Dunearn Youth, a ground-up initiative serving the community.

She said: “I helped a man climb a mountain and found that I too had reached the top. When we focus our energy on helping one another, that’s when the magic happens.

"Sharing best practices on sustainability is a two-way interaction. We can learn so much from one another and we can live our best lives sustainably."

In February, Miss Yap was part of a group of volunteers to deliver Chinese New Year care packs to 50 less-privileged households in Clementi.

For Christmas last year, she and other volunteers from Dunearn Youth shared their Assurance Package payouts by using the money to buy goodies for the needy on Dec 9.

To celebrate National Day, she went kayaking at Sungei Simpang mangrove with migrant workers on Aug 5 and bought them care packs to thank them for their sacrifice.

