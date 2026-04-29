Nursing home patient in ambulance among 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on KJE

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) after a lorry collided with a private ambulance on Wednesday (April 29) morning.

The victims were the ambulance driver and his three passengers — a nursing home patient and staff, as well as a medic — who were reportedly on the way to the hospital for a medical appointment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at around 9.05am to the accident involving a lorry, a tipper truck, a van and a private ambulance along the KJE towards the PIE after Sungei Tengah.

The 56-year-old ambulance driver told Shin Min Daily News that two vehicles first collided in front of him.

Although he immediately slammed the brakes, he still hit the van in front of him while the lorry rear-ended the ambulance.

The ambulance driver and his three passengers, aged between 41 and 70, were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Volunteer first responder stopped to help

Photos of the incident posted the same day by Facebook user Martin M Wong showed the vehicles involved in the accident lined up along the left side of the road.

A video of the aftermath also showed at least seven emergency responders tending to the victims inside the private ambulance operated by Grace Vision Ambulance Services.

Wong, a volunteer first responder, said he encountered the accident while on his way to collect groceries for a charity and stopped to help.

"I quickly stopped and alighted safely along the expressway, put on my CERT reflective vest as a safety precaution, then grabbed my first aid kit, cervical collar and AED before going forward to assist.

"The drivers appeared shaken and disoriented, so I directed one person to call 995 and another to help with traffic marshalling," wrote Wong, adding that the private ambulance that was sandwiched in the collision appeared badly smashed.

He noted that three people appeared injured, with the most serious casualty being a man lying on the floor of the private ambulance.

"He was bleeding, in pain, and drifting in and out of consciousness. I checked his breathing, reassured him, cut his jeans to assess his injured left leg, and suspected a possible fracture. I then applied a splint and bandage for support," wrote Wong.

After paramedics arrived, Wong help to direct traffic.

"Today reminded me that emergencies can happen without warning," he wrote.

"Please learn first aid, CPR and AED skills. One day, someone may need you."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com