NUS and NTU tie as Asia's top university

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has joined the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the top spot in Asia in an annual global ranking of universities that is read by educational institutions and governments.

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released this morning, NTU rose by one position and NUS retained its rank from last year, to share the top spot in Asia and 11th place in the world.

The Singapore Management University (SMU) climbed to 477th position from 500th last year.

The top three institutions worldwide on the list, which is in its 16th edition, are all from the United States: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.

The QS rankings employ six performance indicators to assess a university's strengths in research, teaching, employability and internationalisation.