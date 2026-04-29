NUS executive MBA programme rated Asia's best for 3rd consecutive year in QS rankings

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme has remained the best among Asian universities, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global EMBA rankings announced on Wednesday (April 29).

This marks the third consecutive year that the school has been listed as number one in Asia and also 14th globally out of 215 EMBA programmes.

The assessment criteria include reputation among employers, diversity of faculty and students, as well as career outcomes.

Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, NUS Business School's dean, said the university's performance "highlights the strength, quality and consistency" of the programme.

"It demonstrates how robust academic foundations, together with research and thought leadership grounded in real-world relevance, equip senior leaders to manage disruption and create impact across their organisations and industries."

Two other local universities also made the rankings.

The EMBA offered in Nanyang Technological University is ranked at 35, dropping 11 places from 2025.

Meanwhile, Singapore Management University is ranked at number 38, down 9 places from last year's rankings.

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chingshijie@asaione.com