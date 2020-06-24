GE2020: NUS law undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming is PSP's youngest candidate

Politically apathetic millennial? Definitely not this Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate.

Turning 23 this year, Choo Shaun Ming is the youngest candidate to grace PSP's stage for the upcoming general election.

Once a student leader in Raffles Institution, and now a law undergraduate student in NUS, Choo hopes to make a difference by being the voice of the younger generation in politics.

"Dr Tan [Cheng Bock] has proven age is just a number. If he can do it at his age, I believe I have something to contribute to the country," the '97 liner said when asked about why he chose to join politics during a press conference earlier today (June 23).

Choo has noticed how current government policies were already affecting him and those around him. For one, many of his peers are struggling to afford their own housing, despite taking on extra jobs and starting their own businesses.

"I felt the need to represent them, and to voice their concerns in parliament," he explained, adding, "To show that there is someone out there that understands their concerns, their present struggles and their fear for the future and will speak out for them in parliament."

When asked about whether he might be too young to join politics, he cited Shamma Al Mazrui, who joined the United Arab Emirates cabinet at age 22, and Mhairi Black, who was elected to the House of Commons of the UK at 20 years old, as examples of young people who entered politics and succeeded.

Though still a student, he is confident in his ability to juggle school work with political duties, should he be elected. However, he did add that he was prepared to apply for a leave of absence if necessary, and has already consulted his school who has been supportive.

Being younger than the rest of the party, or most of this election's candidates even, doesn't seem to phase Choo, who revealed that he had actually skipped a grade in school and hence, had long grown used to interacting with people older than him.

And it's clear that the rest of the team adores Choo, as fellow PSP candidates who were introduced at the press conference took turns to shower the young man with praises. Dr Tan himself also affirmed that the team would stand together with Choo and back him up.

"I know his heart is in the right place, and that he wants to serve Singapore," Dr Tan added. "He is your future.”

