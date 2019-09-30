NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology

The woman molested by a university student on a train has said that she had not received a letter of apology written by the offender from him.

The letter, reportedly handwritten by Terence Siow Kai Yuan, 23, earlier this year, was part of the defence's mitigation during sentencing, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

Shin Min sent the victim, Ms Karmen Siew, 28, a copy of the letter via a messaging app.

Ms Siew said on Facebook yesterday it was the first time she had heard of the apology.

"I was never given a copy and had no idea it existed prior to Shin Min bringing it up," she said.

Ms Siew told The New Paper that she had not read the copy of the letter sent to her.

The letter meant for Ms Karmen Siew PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

"I think it's strange that a handwritten letter that was supposedly meant for me did not reach me, but instead got to Shin Min first," she said.

Ms Siew previously said on Facebook that she had rejected an offer of $5,000 in compensation from Siow if they could settle the case out of court.

This procedure, known as compounding of an offence, usually involves monetary compensation and an apology to the alleged victim, and effectively acquits the accused of the crime.

SENTENCED TO PROBATION

Siow, an applied mathematics student in the National University of Singapore, was given 21 months' probation last Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of outrage of modesty, with two similar charges taken into consideration.

He committed the offences against Ms Siew on a train and at Serangoon MRT station on Sept 12 last year. He was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and his parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.