NUS student, 19, falls to death at Prince George's Park Residences, investigations underway

A student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) fell to his death at Prince George's Park Residences on Oct 14 morning.

The 19-year-old was a resident of the student housing estate.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at about 3.05am and conveyed a person to National University Hospital. The police were alerted at 3.13am.

The student was found unconscious at the reported location and subsequently died in hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

[Updated Statement of the Union] The Union has sought clarifications from the University with regards to the incident at Prince George’s Park Residences. We summarise our findings in this statement. Posted by NUS Students' Union on Saturday, October 16, 2021

After seeking clarification from the university on the incident, the NUS Students' Union (NUSSU) posted an updated statement on Oct 16.

The statement, posted on Facebook, gave a summary of what took place that day before delving into how NUS responded thus far.

Besides rendering support to the deceased's family and friends, "the priorities of the University in this matter are to reach out to those directly affected by the incident to offer support and to preserve the privacy of the resident involved," NUSSU said.

With police investigations underway, NUS did not see fit to comment further on the incident and urged students against spreading rumours and speculation.

On Oct 15, a Reddit post went viral after it challenged the university and student housing estate to take "more proactive steps towards the betterment of students' mental health".

ALSO READ: Lasalle student, 22, falls to her death from dormitory in Selegie

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

amierul@asiaone.com