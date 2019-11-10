NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her

David Sun
The New Paper

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student was allegedly stalked by a man who tried to take upskirt photographs of her outside Kent Ridge MRT Station on Wednesday.

She has made a police report on the incident.

Police confirmed the report was made and said investigations are ongoing.

The student posted on social media that another commuter told her the man had been following her and had at one point knelt behind her, appearing to tie his shoelaces.

Her posts included photos of a man in a green shirt, one of which shows him kneeling behind her at a bus stop near the station.

The commuter also told her that he had seen the man taking photos of her while they were on the train.

She said the man vanished after the commuter approached her.

Mr Kenny Leck, the owner of BooksActually, who shared the student's screengrabs on Facebook, said the man had allegedly tried to take upskirt photos of her at about 9.50am.

Responding to queries from The New Paper, an NUS spokesman said the student reported the incident to the NUS Office of Campus Security (NUS OCS) on Wednesday.

"NUS OCS has reached out to the female student, who declined the university's offer to provide her with support," she added.

"We understand that she has reported the matter to the police."

The spokesman said the school will keep in touch with the student and render assistance to her if required.

She said the safety and security of students remains the university's top priority.

"Security measures are in place to enhance the safety of our campuses," she said.

"Members of the NUS community are also encouraged to remain vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to NUS OCS immediately."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Sex offences NUS (National University of Singapore)

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES