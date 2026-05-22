NUS student in critical condition after near-fatal drowning accident, family seeks funds

The family of a student, who was involved in a near-fatal drowning accident in April, has come forward to seek donations to support his recovery.

Wang Yan, an undergraduate at NUS' School of Computing from Qingdao, China, moved to Singapore at the age of 25 and was due to graduate this year before the incident upended his studies.

He almost drowned in a swimming accident on April 9 and by the time he was rescued, he had gone without oxygen for an extended period before being rushed to the National University Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, according to crowd-funding platform Give.Asia.

The location where the incident took place was not disclosed.

Wang has since been on advanced life support, including ventilator and oxygen support, while brain scans showed swelling and serious injury caused by oxygen deprivation.

In the midst of this, Wang’s aged parents were unable to be by his side. They are unfamiliar with Singapore and are already facing severe financial issues.

Following the accident, Wang's close friend, who is also from China, initiated a fundraising campaign on Give.Asia, to support Wang's recovery.

His total medical expenses are currently about $400,000, which is the amount they hope to raise.

The funds will go towards covering his medical treatment in Singapore, as well as the costs of medical repatriation.

Over $223,200 has been raised so far and close to 3,900 people have donated as at Friday evening.

Being together matters most

Wang's 61-year-old father and 60-year-old mother are retired and have a combined pension of about $1,000 a month. However, they have been spending it on their son in hope of saving him, according to Give.Asia

"No parent should have to wait in another country while their child fights for his life," the post wrote, adding that all contributions will go towards Wang's medical care and urgent air transfer.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Give.Asia said that Wang has been medically repatriated to China and is currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Qingdao.

"He remains in a coma and in very critical condition, requiring intensive treatment and prolonged ICU care," said the organisation, adding that his parents are now by his side.

The fundraising page posted an update on Wang's situation on Thursday stating that while he has finally been reunited with his parents, there are still significant outstanding bills in Singapore, including medical repatriation expenses.

"His elderly parents are financially overwhelmed and emotionally exhausted. They are trying their very best to save their son while carrying a burden no parents should ever have to face alone," the post wrote.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com