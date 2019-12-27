NUS student placed on mandatory leave of absence after he allegedly shot upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - A student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence since September after he allegedly shot upskirt videos of women on campus and at Haw Par Villa MRT station.

Luah Chao Zhi, 23, will also appear before an NUS board of discipline in January next year.

He appeared in a district court on Tuesday (Dec 24) and is now accused of five counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

According to court documents, Luah allegedly intruded the privacy of 31 unknown women by capturing their videos at various locations islandwide between April and August this year.

He is accused of committing similar offences four more times on Aug 23 by shooting upskirt videos on campus and at Haw Par Villa MRT station.