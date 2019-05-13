NUS student who allegedly filmed female student in hall bathroom changed his attire to avoid being identified

A spokesman for NUS said that university is working closely with the police in their investigations after the incident at Raffles Hall last Saturday, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions.

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student who was arrested on Saturday (May 11) for allegedly filming another student in a residence hall bathroom had changed his attire immediately after committing the offences to avoid being identified, the police have said.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that investigations revealed the man is also believed to be involved in other similar cases.

A NUS spokesman said the incident occurred at Raffles Hall.

Both the man and the 23-year-old female victim reside in the same hall, police said.

The police were alerted to the case at 8.08am on Saturday. Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and the use of closed-circuit television footage (CCTV), and arrested him on the same day.

The man's laptops, mobile phones and other storage devices were seized for further investigations.

A spokesman for NUS earlier said that university is working closely with the police in their investigations, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions.

The university is also providing the victim with "dedicated support and assistance," the spokesman added.

Since April, NUS has been enhancing security on its campuses through improved CCTV coverage, upgrading of shower cubicles and toilet locks to make them more secure, and increased patrols by campus security officers.

"All these measures are in the midst of being implemented by Raffles Hall, including the secure shower cubicles which will be installed in the coming weeks," said the director of campus security in a safety advisory e-mail to students and staff on Saturday afternoon, as seen by The Straits Times.

The NUS spokesman said that footage of the male suspect involved in this incident was captured via a newly installed CCTV camera, which ST understands was installed on Friday.

In April, NUS undergraduate Monica Baey took to social media to express frustration that NUS had not done more against a fellow student who had filmed her in her hall shower in November last year.

Her posts, which went viral, prompted NUS to form a review committee to take a closer look at disciplinary and support frameworks.

Police said that the man is expected to be charged for criminal trespass and for insulting the modesty of a woman on Monday.

If convicted of criminal trespass, the man could be sentenced to up to three months' jail, fined up to $1500, or both.

And if convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, he faces a jail term of up to a year, a fine, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.