Man, 85, assisting with police investigations after driving along NUS walkway

An 85-year-old man is assisting the police with investigations after driving a car along the pedestrian walkway of a National University of Singapore (NUS) building on Friday (Feb 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Engineering Drive 4 on Feb 6, at 12.15pm.

Videos and photos circulating online show the yellow hatchback moving slowly through the building's sheltered walkways and common areas as passers-by looked on in curiosity.

In some images, the car appears to have come to a stop inside a canteen, right next to students seated at tables.

Two campus security officers can also be seen approaching the car.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that preliminary investigations revealed that a 85-year-old male driver had driven into the walkway of a building in a private compound.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, the SCDF said.

An NUS spokesperson confirmed that no one from the university was injured in the incident.

The driver is assisting with investigations for negligent act. Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:728115]]