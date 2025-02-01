Nvidia expected to abide by US export curbs and Singapore laws, MTI says on queries about DeepSeek's chips

Singapore expects Nvidia to comply with United States export controls and Singapore’s laws, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has said in response to queries about Chinese start-up DeepSeek possibly acquiring advanced Nvidia chips through intermediaries in Singapore.

In a statement on Feb 1, the ministry noted that Nvidia, a leading AI (artificial intelligence) chip designer, has stated that “there is no reason to believe that DeepSeek obtained any export-controlled products from Singapore”.

“We expect US companies, like Nvidia, to comply with US export controls and our domestic legislation. Our customs and law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely with their US counterparts,” it said.

“We have always upheld the rule of law and acted decisively and firmly against individuals and companies that flout the rules,” the ministry added.

Singapore has come under the spotlight in a US investigation into whether DeepSeek, whose AI model’s performance has made headlines worldwide, had circumvented US restrictions on advanced Nvidia chips by buying them from third parties in other countries, including Singapore.

US lawmakers had singled out Singapore in a letter urging National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to subject countries to strict licensing requirements if they were not willing to crack down on shipments to China.

The scrutiny on Singapore was heightened after Nvidia’s latest financial results showed that 22 per cent of its third-quarter billings were to Singapore, making the Republic the biggest buyer of its chips after the US.

A spokesperson for Nvidia said on Jan 29 that the company’s revenue associated with Singapore “does not indicate diversion to China”.

“Our public filings report ‘bill to’ not ‘ship to’ locations of our customers.” the spokesperson said.

“Many of our customers have business entities in Singapore and use those entities for products destined for the US and the West. We insist that our partners comply with all applicable laws, and if we receive any information to the contrary, act accordingly.”

MTI noted in its statement that Nvidia has stated in its filing that “most shipments associated with Singapore revenue were to locations other than Singapore, and shipments to Singapore were insignificant”.

It said: “Singapore is an international business hub. Major US and European companies have significant operations here. Nvidia has explained that many of these customers use their business entities in Singapore to purchase chips for products destined for the US and other Western countries.”

