Male Nanyang JC student who allegedly filmed girls in toilet suspended; police investigating

A male student in Nanyang Junior College(NYJC) has been suspended after he allegedly attempted to film girls in the toilet, local media reported on Friday (April 17).

According to a video seen by the local publication, two students can be seen confronting a male student who allegedly exited a cubicle in the girls' toilet.

He claimed he was "studying" when he was caught.

NYJC principal Pang Choon How told AsiaOne that they are aware of the incident and that a police report has been lodged.

Disciplinary action has been taken against the student, Pang said, stressing that they view sexual misconduct seriously.

He also stated that the student has undergone counselling in school and has been referred for further professional support.

Aside from a suspension, his conduct grade will be penalised, and the school is also working with his parents on the incident, the statement said.

"We take the well-being of our students seriously and have engaged students on the incident," he said.

"We have also checked in with affected students on their well-being and will continue to look out for and offer support to students who may be affected by this incident."

Pang also promised that the school will "take necessary steps" to maintain safety and a "conducive learning environment" for students.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com