2026 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released on Feb 3

The posting results for the 2026 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released at 9am on Feb 3.

Applicants can obtain their posting results through the JAE website or short message service (SMS).

Those posted to a junior college (JC) or Millenia Institute (MI) should report to their posted institutions on Feb 4 morning.

These students may refer to their posted institutions' websites for additional information such as the reporting details and purchase of uniforms.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) also advised those who are unable to report to their posted institution on the first day of school for valid reasons should contact the institution they are posted to to reserve their places.

Applicants posted to polytechnics or Institutes of Education (ITE) will receive their enrolment details via email by end-February 2026 and Feb 3 respectively.

In its statement on Tuesday (Jan 27), MOE also advised those who wish to seek a transfer to JC/MI course to appeal to the institution directly.

"Applicants can refer to the respective institution's website for details of the appeal process and timeline. The institution will decide on such appeals if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise."

Contact information for the respective institutions can be found on MOE's School Finder.

The ministry also advised those who wish to seek a transfer to a polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course to do so through the JAE online appeal portal.

They may do so from 9am on Feb 3 to 9am on Feb 6.

Appeal outcomes will be released on the same portal at 9am on Feb 23.

