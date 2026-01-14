O-level 2026 results: 86.9% of students score at least 5 passes

Out of the 22,468 students who sat the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge O-level examinations, 19,522 or 86.9 per cent of the cohort attained five or more passes, said the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Wednesday (Jan 14).

This is down from 87.7 per cent in 2024 and slightly up from 86.8 per cent in 2023.

The MOE and SEAB added that 22,430 or 99.8 per cent of students passed their O levels — meaning they obtained C6 or better in at least one subject — and 96.8 per cent (21,740) passed at least three.

The results were released on Wednesday at 2pm.

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level results.

Eligible candidates will receive a digital copy of the application form in their registered email addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14, and a downloadable copy of the form will also be available from the JAE-Internet System — accessible via Singpass — between 4pm on Jan 14 and 4.30pm on Jan 19.

The posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 3 on JAE-IS or via SMS to the mobile phone number of the applicant.

Those who have accepted offers under the Direct School Admission (DSA) for JC, Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for polytechnics or for ITE will be notified of the outcome via their registered email addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14.

Students posted to junior colleges or the Millennia Institute are to report to their institutions on Feb 4, or contact their schools to reserve their spot in their respective institutes.

