O-level results to be released on Jan 10: MOE

The results of the 2024 GCE O-level examinations will be released next Friday (Jan 10).

School candidates will receive their results from their secondary schools from 2.30pm on Jan 10, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday (Jan 3).

Details on the specific collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools.

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of the results on their behalf.

To do so, the proxies must produce relevant documents for the school's verification when collecting results.

School candidates may also approach their respective schools if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates with a Singpass account may retrieve their results online via the SEAB's candidates portal from 3.15pm on Jan 10 to 11pm on Jan 24.

Those without a Singpass account can view their results on the portal with the account they created when during registration for the exams.

Both school and private candidates will also receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered email addresses from 3pm on Jan 10.

The form will indicate the candidates' results as well as the courses they are eligible to apply for.

Joint Admissions Exercise

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges (JC), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so during the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

Candidates can submit their course choices vie the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) which will be open from 4pm on Jan 10 to 4pm on Jan 15.

A copy of Form A can also be downloaded from the JAE-IS during the application period.

The JAE posting results will be released on Feb 4 via SMS and on the JAE-IS.

Applicants posted to JCs and MI are to report to their posted institutions on Feb 5. In the event that they are unable to do so, they should contact their posted school to confirm they are accepting the place they are offered.

Those posted to ITE will receive an email with their enrolment details on Feb 4, while applicants who posted to polytechnics will receive their enrolment details by end-February.

More information about the O-level examination results and JAE can be found here.

