O-level results to be released on Jan 14

The 2025 Singapore-Cambridge O-level examination results will be released on Jan 14 at 2pm, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools, the ministry said.

Candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to do so. Proxies will have to produce relevant documentation when collecting results from the school.

If they are unable to appoint a proxy, they are advised to approach their schools for assistance.

Private candidates eligible for Singpass can use their Singpass account to obtain their results online through the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) candidates portal from 2.45pm until 11pm on Jan 28.

Those ineligible for Singpass can get their results using the account they created during their examination.

With their O-level results, students can apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

Eligible candidates will receive a digital copy of the application form in their registered email addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14, and a downloadable copy of the form will also be available from the JAE-Internet System — accessible via Singpass — between 4pm on Jan 14 to 4.30pm on Jan 19.

Posting results of the JAE application will be released on Feb 3 on JAE-IS or via SMS to the mobile phone number of the applicant.

Students posted to junior colleges or the Millennia Institute are to report to their institutions on Feb 4, or contact their schools to reserve their spot in their respective institutes.

Direct School Admission, Early Admissions Exercise

Students who have accepted offers under the Direct School Admission (DSA) for JC, Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for polytechnics or for ITE will be notified of the outcome via their registered email addresses from 2.45pm on Jan 14.

For DSAs, students who have accepted offers will be admitted to their chosen JC if they meet criteria based on their O-level results and will not be eligible to participate in JAE.

For those who who accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the EAE in 2025 and have met the required criteria, their offers would have been confirmed and they will be unable to participate in JAE.

Specifically, they would need to have a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or lower for O-levels and meet the minimum entry requirements for their respective courses.

Students who have accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the EAE in 2025 would have had their offers confirmed based on their O-level results, once they meet subject-specific minimum entry requirements for their course.

What next for Sec 4 Normal (Academic) students?

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students can use their O-level results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

The PFP, an alternative to the Secondary 5 N(A) year, is a one-year foundation programme offered at polytechnics that gives students a practice-oriented approach to prepare them for the relevant diploma courses.

Students must obtain a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or lower to meet the subject-specific requirements for their chosen cluster in order to apply for the PFP.

Those eligible to apply will receive an application form in person from their secondary schools, and are required to submit it online via the PFP website using their Singpass account.

Applications for the PFP will open from 1.30pm on Jan 14 to 4.30pm on Jan 19, and posting results will be released at 1.30pm on Jan 26 via the PFP website.

Applications will open via the DPP application portal from 12am on Jan 14 to 11.59pm on Jan 19.

Posting results will be released at 9am on Jan 21 through the portal, and students will also need to indicate whether they accept or reject the offer by 11.59pm on Jan 26.

Students offered a place in the DPP under the final application phase should report to ITE on Jan 26 upon course acceptance.

