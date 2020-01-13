O-level results: Class of 2019 set new pass record of 85.2% getting 5 or more passes

Students collecting their O-level results at Xinmin Secondary School on Jan 13, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Jolene Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Students who sat last year's O-level examinations set a new record, with 85.2 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes.

This is up from 84.8 per cent in 2018, which was Singapore's best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.

The record before that was 84.3 per cent, in 2016.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Monday (Jan 13) that of the 24,409 candidates last year, 99.9 per cent passed their O levels - which means they passed at least one subject - and 96.5 per cent passed at least three.

This is comparable to the performance of the 26,750-strong cohort in 2018, the MOE said.

An SEAB spokesman told The Straits Times that another 1,262 private candidates sat the O-level exams last year, of which 89.5 per cent passed and were awarded certificates. 

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-level results.

JAE registration is open from 3pm on Monday to 4pm on Friday.

Students seeking guidance on their options can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can also use the Web-based MySkillsFuture portal to find out more, and match their interests and aptitudes to specific courses and careers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

