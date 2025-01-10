O-level student with ADHD and ODD overcomes challenges to get into dream poly course

Four years ago, Xander Lee experienced a meltdown while sitting for a PSLE paper and left the examination hall without completing it.

Xander, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) when he was nine, was disappointed with his PSLE results.

On Friday (Jan 10), however, the 16-year-old roared with delight upon collecting his O-level result slip at Zhonghua Secondary School, exclaiming it to be "way better than expected".

The teen achieved an EL1R2B2 score of 11, confirming his spot in Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Film, Sound & Video diploma course which he had secured through the Early Admissions Exercise.

Entering Zhonghua Secondary via the Normal (Academic) stream, Xander told AsiaOne he initially faced difficulties in adapting to the new environment and "easily" gave in to impulsive thoughts.

With ADHD, Xander struggled to stay focused in class and was hyperactive, while his ODD manifested in frequent bouts of anger and defiance against authority and often led to meltdowns.

Being told off by someone or "simple teasing between friends" could cause him to "snap", he said.

In these meltdowns, Xander would yell at others, bang on walls and even run out of the classroom. He had also once flung a chair at a friend.

With the help of his school counsellor and Year Head Estee Teo, whom Xander could confide in, the teen learnt to better regulate his emotions.

He told AsiaOne he would have a meltdown once every two weeks in his first year of secondary school but has only had meltdowns once or twice a term in his fourth year.

Despite facing challenges and having frequent episodes in Secondary 1, Xander performed well enough in his exams and was offered a transfer to the Express stream, which allowed him to take the O-levels in 2024.

When asked about his proudest achievement in secondary school, he said: "It would be being appointed the head of [Scouts] CCA, because it goes to show that even if you have ADHD or any other disorders, you can achieve [something]."

Xander is one of the 22,661 candidates who sat for the 2024 GCE O-level examination.

22,624, or 99.8 per cent of students, passed at least one subject, said the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board on Friday.

87.7 per cent of students passed five or more subjects, which is 0.9 per cent higher than the 2023 cohort.

'ADHD not an excuse for him to make mistakes'

Xander's mum, Josephine Ma, who was with him when he collected his O-level results, recalls a darker chapter of his life before his brighter present.

Speaking with AsiaOne, the 48-year-old housewife recalled Xander's meltdown in the middle of his PSLE examination when he yelled and left without completing the paper.

Due to Xander's history of anger management issues, the mother of three was careful with her parenting approach, avoiding giving him too much pressure for fear that he might harm himself.

Despite the challenges, Ma worked closely with the teachers and counsellors to ensure Xander's well-being.

"The school has motivated him a lot, [giving] him a lot of chances to prove himself," she said.

Over time, she saw Xander's determination to improve, including an incident when he told his teacher he shouldn't be treated differently because of his ADHD.

"He told her [Ms Teo], ADHD is not an excuse for him to make a mistake," Ma shared, highlighting Xander's commitment to change and personal growth.

When asked about Xander's results and her hopes for his future, Ma expressed that she hopes that Xander will continue to work on improving himself.

"I am proud of his results and I hope he will continue to be more confident and resilient," she said.

"It doesn't matter which course he enters, so long as it is something he is passionate about, I will give him my full support."

[[nid:682053]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

xingying.koh@asiaone.com