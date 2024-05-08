‘OBU’s power draw is comparable to an in-car camera’: LTA clarifies misconceptions about ERP 2.0 unit

The rollout of the On-Board Unit (OBU) for ERP 2.0 has led to some questions about the three-piece setup for motor vehicles, and whether the new components will cause a huge power drain.

Responding to AsiaOne, a spokesperson from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has confirmed that "the power draw is comparable to that of an in-car camera".

Comprising a touchscreen display, processing unit and an antenna, the new OBU is a computing device that allows motorists to access essential ERP and gantry information, real-time traffic updates and road safety alerts, while also enabling seamless payment with Cepas cards.

The OBU is part of the government's efforts to replace the existing ERP system, which has been in use for over 25 years and is approaching the end of its operational lifespan.

At present, more than 18,000 vehicles have been fitted with the new unit since installations began last August.

What's the fuss about the OBU's placement?

Placing the processing unit under the glove compartment has raised eyebrows. Netizens pointed out that such placement could potentially cause inconvenience or safety issues for drivers.

In fact, early adopters of the OBU had also raised the same concerns.

In response to this feedback, LTA announced back in March that drivers will have the flexibility to choose where to put their processing unit. In May, LTA further pointed out that the processing unit can be placed in locations such as under the driver's footwell or at the front passenger's footwell, as long as it is "technically feasible".

Existing car owners will be able to choose the preferred location of their OBU during installation, while new car owners should ask about possible placements at an authorised dealer.

Another updated feature following early adopters' feedback is a button on the display unit, which allows motorists to temporarily deactivate the Cepas card for complimentary parking without the need to manually remove the card. This feature does not affect payments for ERP charges.

Single-piece OBU not feasible for cars due to heat

Netizens observed that vehicles would have three components installed, whereas motorcycles would only have one unit.

For motorcycles, the single-piece OBU was feasible given the outdoor ambient conditions. Considering that temperatures inside an enclosed vehicle may soar higher than typical outdoor levels, placing the processing unit on the dashboard could lead to overheating, potentially affecting its reliability.

With these improvements, is the OBU now more user-friendly? Watch the video for a round-up of everything you need to know about the fuss behind the new OBU and how to get yours installed fuss-free.

