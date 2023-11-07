OCBC digital banking services down, some customers unable to use PayNow

SINGAPORE - Some users of OCBC’s digital banking app and Internet banking services experienced issues making PayNow transfers on Tuesday.

Users who logged in to the app were met with a notice by OCBC acknowledging the technical issues.

It apologised to customers for the inconvenience and added that the bank was working to restore the services “as soon as possible”.

In a post on Facebook, OCBC said: “We are experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking.”

The bank urged customers who need to make urgent transfers to consider using other modes of payment, such as credit cards or NETs.

In a comment replying to the post, one OCBC customer said she had been unable to use the app’s PayNow services since about 11am and had called OCBC’s call centre for help.

She was told that the service was fine, despite the issues persisting.

The Straits Times has contacted OCBC for more information.

