Oct 10's fewer Covid-19 cases not proof infections are slowing, says MOH

SINGAPORE - Nine seniors aged between 70 and 88 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Oct 10). This takes Singapore's death toll to 162.

They were eight men and a woman, all Singaporeans. Four were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated.

All had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

Sunday marks the 21st day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported. On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said the number of Covid-19 related deaths will continue to rise over the next few weeks and months.

MOH reported a total of 2,809 new Covid-19 infections, 894 fewer than Saturday. They comprise 2,176 new cases in the community, 631 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported cases.

Daily new infection numbers in Singapore dipped for the first time after exceeding the 3,000 mark for five consecutive days.

The fall in the number of cases reported on Sunday is likely due to fewer swabs being done at the weekend at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics, and is not indicative that the epidemic curve is bending, said MOH.

The local cases include 449 people above 60 years old.

Sunday's cases take Singapore's total number of infections to 126,966.

Over the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.2 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU care, 48.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 51.2 per cent unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As at Sunday noon, 1,613 patients were in hospital, 44 more than Saturday. A total of 292 people required oxygen support and 41 were in ICU.

There were 15,837 people on home recovery, 2,941 in community care facilities and 350 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

MOH said it is monitoring two large active clusters with new cases.

United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh had one new case, taking its total to 74.

Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory added four new cases, bringing its total to 237.

MOH said the transmission in dormitories was among residents and there was no evidence of any spreading outside the dormitory.

It added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

A total of 411,447 people have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments.

PHOTO: The Straits Times, Ministry of Health

