October 2020 COE results: Premiums down for cars

In the first COE bidding exercise for October 2020, Cat A closed at $36,534, Cat B at $40,690, and Cat E at $40,301.

With 1,272 bids received, Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $36,534, a decrease of $1,970 from the previous exercise in September.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw a drop in this exercise too. It received 1,218 bids and closed at $40,690 - a $299 decrease.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw the largest increase in this exercise. It closed at $33,089 - $4,500 higher than the last exercise!

Cat D (Motorcycles) saw a slight increase of $120. It received 677 bids and closed at $7,451.

Lastly, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $700 drop. It closed at $40,301 and received 688 bids.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2020:

Category Current COE premium (October 2020 - 1st Bidding) Current COE premium (September 2020 - 2nd Bidding) Difference A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $36,534 $38,504 $1,970 (-5.1 per cent) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $40,690 $40,989 $299 (-0.7 per cent) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $33,089 $28,589 $4,500 (15.7 per cent) D – Motorcycle $7,451 $7,331 $120 (1.6 per cent) E – Open $40,301 $41,001 $700 (-1.7 per cent)

This article was first published in Motorist.