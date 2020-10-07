October 2020 COE results: Premiums down for cars

In the first COE bidding exercise for October 2020, Cat A closed at $36,534, Cat B at $40,690, and Cat E at $40,301.
With 1,272 bids received, Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $36,534, a decrease of $1,970 from the previous exercise in September.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw a drop in this exercise too. It received 1,218 bids and closed at $40,690 - a $299 decrease.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw the largest increase in this exercise. It closed at $33,089 - $4,500 higher than the last exercise!
Cat D (Motorcycles) saw a slight increase of $120. It received 677 bids and closed at $7,451.
Lastly, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $700 drop. It closed at $40,301 and received 688 bids.
Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2020:
This article was first published in Motorist.