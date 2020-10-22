October 2020 COE results second bidding: Premiums for cars close mostly higher

John
Motorist
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2020, Cat A closed at $37,334, Cat B at $40,990, and Cat E at $39,889

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $37,334, with an increase of $800 from the last exercise. It received 1,323 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) also saw an increase in premiums. It closed $300 higher with the final amount at $40,990. It received 1,272 bids.

Closing at $33,778 is Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus). It closed $689 higher from the previous exercise.

Cat D (Motorcycles) closed this exercise at $7,300. It received 560 bids and saw a $151 decrease in premiums.

Finally, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $412 drop. It closed at $39,889 and received 560 bids.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for October 2020:

Category

Current COE premium (October 2020 - 2nd Bidding)

Current COE premium (October 2020 - 1st Bidding)

Difference  

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$37,334

$36,534

$800

(2.2 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$40,990

$40,690

$300

(0.7 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $33,778

$33,089

$689

(2.1 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $7,300

$7,451

$151

(-2 per cent)

E – Open

 $39,889

$40,301

 $412 (-1 per cent)

This article was first published in Motorist.

#COE #Cars