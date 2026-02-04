Octogenarian said to be deaf-mute goes missing in Yishun; Shanmugam appeals to public for help

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 82-year-old Nee Soon resident, Low Kow, who went missing on Sunday (Feb 1).

According to a press release on Tuesday, Low was last seen in the vicinity of Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 on Feb 1 at around 7.30pm.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Nee Soon GRC MP K Shanmugam shared the police statement and publicly appealed for "everyone to keep a lookout for him".

Facebook user Hong Yao Lew, who claimed to be Low's grandnephew, made a separate post on the Missing Persons Singapore Facebook group.

In the post on Tuesday, he shared that his granduncle had been missing since Monday afternoon, adding that Low is deaf and mute.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please contact us," he said.

Across both posts, many users indicated that they will be helping to keep a lookout for Low.

"Wishing for his safe return and reunion with family," a user said.

Several commenters also expressed concern for the wider population of elderly in Singapore.

"There are a good number of elders affected by dementia and they could be wandering the streets," said the Facebook user.

"There is a need for public awareness to help these people, and their families... it may take more than just MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) to work on this issue."

Another also provided a suggestion to prevent such events from reoccurring, stating: "I suggest that families put wrist bands on elderly especially the ones with dementia with their name address and person to call in case of emergency."

AsiaOne has reached out to Hong for more information.

