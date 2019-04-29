Careers

Office Tea episode 2: Welcome To My Desk

AsiaOne
Apr 29, 2019

On this episode of Office Tea, we check in on our brand-new colleague Le En to see how she has settled into AsiaOne. 

With a peek at her desk, it seems like the handsome plastic figurines sitting on her desk serve as her motivation to work hard. 

Will she able to power through the day with that inspiration? Or will she find new ways to work smart?

WATCH EPISODE 1: NEW JOB NEW LIFE

Office Tea is an AsiaOne original series where our new colleague Le En embarks on her adventures (or misadventures) in her first steps into the corporate world with AsiaOne.

