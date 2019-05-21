Careers

Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

AsiaOne
May 21, 2019

It's been a few weeks - let's find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.

asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

Office Tea is an AsiaOne original series where our new colleague Le En embarks on her adventures (or misadventures) in her first steps into the into the corporate world with AsiaOne.

 

