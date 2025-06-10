This 'officer' never sleeps: Geylang Serai market carpark to have digital sentry to keep watch on errant motorists

A new enforcement 'officer' will be deployed at the carpark next to Geylang Serai Hawker Centre and Market to keep watch on errant motorists.

The 'officer', or a digital sentry system, will be implemented following multiple complaints about frequent traffic congestion at Deck 3A of Block 2, Geylang Serai Road.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 10), Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is MP for Kembangan at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, highlighted the issue and noted that the congestion situation has inconvenienced many residents and visitors.

He expressed concern for the safety of seniors and individuals with mobility issues, who may be obscured from the view of oncoming vehicles due to the traffic buildup.

While parking enforcement officers have been actively managing the situation, Prof Faishal pointed out that their efforts are not a sustainable solution, as some motorists resume parking and waiting in the area once the officers leave.

To address the issue, HDB will pilot the use of a digital sentry system at the carpark.

"Motorists who choose to continue waiting at the area blocking the traffic flow will have their licence plates recorded, and enforcement action will be taken," said Prof Faishal.

Developed by local firm Smartguard, the digital sentry provides round-the-clock surveillance and is equipped with features such as loitering detection, fire and smoke alerts, and licence plate recognition.

It is also equipped with LED displays for real-time information sharing and three-way sirens for active deterrence.

[[nid:677719]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com