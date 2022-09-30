Oh crab: Woman recalls how this Korean dish gave her 'Kylie Jenner lips'

One of the perks of travelling abroad is the opportunity to broaden your horizons by experiencing different cultures and cuisines.

But a Singaporean woman got more than what she bargained for after splurging on a traditional delicacy while on holiday in Korea.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday (Sept 29), Nicole Chow shared that she tried Ganjang Gejang, or soy-marinated raw crabs, after hearing that it's popular there.

This traditional dish can cost diners between S$67 to S$127 in Korea, according to blogger DanielFooddiary.

But in the midst of her meal, Chow shared that she began experiencing breathing difficulties while her throat started to itch.

"I brushed it aside because it was expensive," the TikTok user said, adding that she pretended nothing was wrong and continued on with the meal.

But the discomfort became impossible to ignore after the second crab, Chow shared. "I felt my lips swelling up and I couldn't breathe.

"I showed [it] to my friend, and she said that I look like Kylie Jenner and the whole Kardashian clan."

When her lips were getting "way too big" for her liking, Chow shared how she tried recouping her losses by asking the restaurant manager to reduce the price.

"I didn't want to waste the crabs since they were so pricey," she explained, while adding that her "shameless" attempt to ask for a discount paid off.

Chow didn't say when this occured but screenshots of pictures she took showed that the incident happened some three years ago.

In the comments, there were netizens who were amused by Chow's dining experience, but others were concerned about how she "could have died".

"Never eat raw crabs", a netizen warned, while Chow replied that the dish triggered a major allergic reaction.

AsiaOne has contacted Chow for more information.

Apart from swollen lips, the other symptoms of shellfish allergy include a stuffy nose, itchy skin, breathing difficulties and dizziness, according to Mayo Clinic.

Those who have an allergic reaction are advised to seek medical help immediately before the symptoms are life-threatening.

The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety also warned of the health risks when consuming raw crabs that are marinated with soy sauce and wine.

