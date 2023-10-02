'Oh my god, how?' Influencer on SIA flight gets hand stuck in cup holder

A local influencer recently found himself in a sticky situation on a Singapore Airlines flight.

In a TikTok video posted by Darshen last Sunday (Oct 1), Abraham De Laure was seen trying to free his right hand, which got stuck in a cup holder during meal service.

The pair then asked a flight attendant for some butter so he could get his hand out.

"Oh my god, how?" she asked the passengers as she tried to help Abraham by pulling on the cup holder.

"I don't have any butter," the flight attendant replied while Darshen was heard laughing in the background.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@kdarshen/video/7284969339625803010?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

The video has since garnered over 430,000 views, with several netizens asking if there is a "part two" to this in-flight drama.

"I’m invested in this story. So what happened in the end? Please update," one of them said.

"Legend has it that his hand is still stuck till this day since there’s no update," another quipped.

Other netizens commented that Abraham's antics was a way to rizz (flirt) with a flight attendant.

"Bro tried his luck but nah this how it works," said a netizen while another asked "Is this how love story begins?".

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday, Abraham said that what happened on his flight to Ho Chi Minh City two days ago was a case of curiosity that killed the cat.

"I basically let my intrusive thoughts win," he said. "I just wanted to see if I could fit my hand in the cup holder."

From the video, Abraham learnt that it is probably best to use the cup holder as intended.

"The SIA crew all tried to help, but after pulling my hand out vigorously, it eventually came out," he said.

READ ALSO: SIA says toddler was provided food on 19-hour flight, but child meals have to be pre-ordered

chingshijie@asiaone.com