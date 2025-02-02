Oh rats! NEA finds 'extensive rodent droppings' at Beauty World Food Centre

The authorities have urged stallholders at Beauty World Food Centre to step up hygiene and food safety measures following a suspected rodent infestation there.

In a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 1), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) instructed stallholders to properly dispose of food and keep their stalls clean of food scraps to prevent easy access to food by rats.

Recent reports of rat sightings in the food centre prompted NEA to carry out an inspection of the premises, reported The Straits Times.

On Jan 23, the building management sent a letter to stallholders, saying that NEA had discovered "extensive rodent droppings" all around the property.

"This poses a serious hygiene risk, especially since food is being served in the hawker centre," they explained.

The building management also instructed stall owners to "eliminate potential food sources and breeding grounds" and remove all their items from common areas in order to stop any rodent activity.

The authorities said that preliminary inspections revealed evidence of "rat harbourage" — conditions that provide rats food, shelter, or protection so they can multiply and thrive — in the food centre's ceiling and communal spaces.

Infestations of house mice and roof rats are typically results of inadequate waste management, poor housekeeping habits, or gaps in walls caused by wear and tear.

Stallholders and owners of premises who violate public health regulations by failing to properly manage their waste or by creating an environment that is conducive to the harbouring or propagation of rats may be fined up to $20,000, imprisoned for up to three months, or both if it is their first offence.

ALSO READ: Hougang porridge stall closes after rats seen scampering about

crystal.tan@asiaone.com