Bus services diverted, 4 taken to hospital after 2-car accident at Old Airport Road

Four people, aged between 27 and 53, were taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars near Old Airport Road Food Centre on Thursday (April 30) night.

The accident happened at the junction of Old Airport Road and Cassia Link at about 10.25pm.

A video of the accident posted on TikTok by user Jerries shows two cars stopped across both lanes of Old Airport Road towards Dunman Road.

Two fire engines, an ambulance and a Traffic Police motorcycle are seen in the video, with traffic along Old Airport Road diverted to Cassia Link.

Rescuers and paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are seen near the driver and front passenger doors of one vehicle.

In response to media queries, SCDF said their officers used hydraulic equipment to free a person trapped in the driver's seat of a car.

The police and SCDF added that two drivers and two passengers were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Checks by AsiaOne on Land Transport Authority's (LTA) X account indicate that Old Airport Road was closed off to traffic after Mountbatten Road.

The transport regulator also issued an advisory on its MyTransport app to inform commuters that eight bus services were diverted.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:734831]]

editor@asiaone.com