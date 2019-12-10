Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever

SINGAPORE - After about 10 years sleeping on the streets after his divorce, Mr Swee Peng Chye, 63, finally has a roof over his head to call his own.

A divorcee with five children, he moved into a rental flat in Jurong East at the start of October, sharing the small space with another elderly man.

Before that, he spent about five months at a shelter in Ang Mo Kio after much persuasion from social workers who had first found him sleeping on a bridge in Chinatown.

The social service office at Kreta Ayer eventually helped him find lodging, where he and his flatmate pay $99 a month for rent.