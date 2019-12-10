Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever

Mr Swee Peng Chye is also currently on government financial aid, receiving $350 a month from the short-to-medium-term assistance scheme given out by the Community Care Endowment Fund.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - After about 10 years sleeping on the streets after his divorce, Mr Swee Peng Chye, 63, finally has a roof over his head to call his own.

A divorcee with five children, he moved into a rental flat in Jurong East at the start of October, sharing the small space with another elderly man.

Before that, he spent about five months at a shelter in Ang Mo Kio after much persuasion from social workers who had first found him sleeping on a bridge in Chinatown.

The social service office at Kreta Ayer eventually helped him find lodging, where he and his flatmate pay $99 a month for rent.

He is also currently on government financial aid, receiving $350 a month from the short-to-medium-term assistance scheme given out by the Community Care Endowment Fund (ComCare).

"It's really enough for my rent and bills, and I am very thankful," said Mr Swee in Mandarin.

But he still needs some help while he is unable to work to cover daily expenses such as transport and food, and he hopes to have some savings, he added.

While four of his five children are in contact with him, only one gives him money, about $30 several times a month, said Mr Swee, who added that the ties with his children are strained after a complicated divorce.

"I don't want to keep asking, or he will say I treat him like an ATM," he added.

In 2017, while he was on the streets, he felt a sharp pain in his chest, and called an ambulance.

He later underwent surgery for his heart, as doctors told him three blood vessels were blocked. Since then, he still experiences pain in the area and is in and out of hospital regularly.

Mr Swee said he also has diabetes, which results in his legs being weak, and depression. He takes 14 pills a day for his medical needs.

As a result, Mr Swee, who was doing odd jobs in the 10 years on the streets, said he is unable to do physical work.

But he now hopes to find a job by April or May next year.

"I don't want to live on handouts forever, I just really need help for this current difficult period. I want to be able to support myself someday," said Mr Swee.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
homeless Rental Financial aid

TRENDING

&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

SERVICES