'Once in a lifetime experience': Carousell user selling entire Coldplay concert 'VIP club' section for $300k?

Tickets for all six nights of the Singapore stop to Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres world tour are sold out, disappointing those unlucky enough to get any.

Fans were seen lined up at SingPost outlets islandwide on Tuesday morning (June 20) to queue for concert tickets after pre-sales on Monday sold out within five hours.

So, it was no surprise that ads for Coldplay tickets started springing up on online marketplaces.

One Carousell user placed an eye-catching ad on Tuesday selling an 'entire section' of tickets for $300,000.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the posting where the seller said they managed to buy a total of 520 seats for 'section 117'.

They described it as 'like having your own VIP club liddat'.

"Don't need to worry about squeezing or queueing with strangers or getting jostled like sardines," the seller wrote.

"Confirm suitable for class or company gathering, can even bring your whole kampung along plus you can bring your ah ma, ah gong, ah boy, ah girl, ah everything!

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

"Shiok man, better than any enhanced experiences.

"Eh, who else can say they chop chop attend concert whole section one ah?

"Price boh bian, can negotiate lah. Imagine bragging to your kakis, 'Eh, you know what? I attended a concert as a whole section leh!'

"Confirm [their] jaw drop till like MRT gantry stuck one.

"Only sell the whole section, cannot buy one-by-one, like power-buying in bulk, you know?

"So, if you want to impress your kaypoh relatives or show off to your siam-di-diam friends, this is your chance!

"Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience!"

So what is the catch? Section 117 does not even exist.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

The Carousell seller came clean at the end of the caption, clarifying that it was a piece of satire and adding that they hoped it brought a good laugh to whoever read it.

Their poke at scalpers resonated with online users with the listing garnering 833 likes to date.

"On the contrary, I am actually looking to buy standing tickets, preferably on the Jan 23/26," they said.

