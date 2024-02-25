'One of the favourite cities to visit for many artistes': Why music stars like Taylor Swift are swiftly courted to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Concerts are big business, and experts say Singapore is solidifying its position in the global entertainment space, especially off the back of two sold-out six-concert runs helmed by A-list pop stars Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

Swift's six concerts at the National Stadium in March, which have sold more than 300,000 tickets, are expected to bring in an economic injection surpassing the $96 million estimated to have come in from Coldplay's six concerts at the same venue in January.

Both sets of concerts are arguably the largest Singapore has seen yet, with the country also being Swift's only South-east Asia stop on The Eras Tour, which boasts over 150 shows across five continents.

It has since come to light that Kallang Alive Sport Management - which runs the National Stadium - courted Swift's team in early 2023 before any international tour venues had been confirmed, and secured the Singapore-only dates.

"Such exclusive arrangements or clauses used to secure well-known events would not be surprising and are not new to the industry," said Mr Paul Kent, a partner at KPMG in Singapore.

"Outside of the industry, the practice of giving out business incentives occurs in many different forms, and has been used in many areas of the global economy to incentivise behaviour," Mr Kent said.

He added that the strategic implications of such events are considerable and more than just a one-off.

Mr Zachery Rajendran, programme chair for the diploma in integrated events management at Republic Polytechnic, said: "By attracting renowned artistes and performers, we showcase our ability to host major events and put ourselves on the world map."

He added: "It is a catalyst for future collaborations and partnerships with artistes, promoters and organisations around the world."

Mr Rajendran said that strategies like exclusive hosting rights can become a competitive advantage for cities that can secure deals with major artistes.

Large-scale international events - where overseas visitors fill hotels and also spend money on local businesses, restaurants and attractions - are great opportunities to showcase the nation's appeal as a vibrant, global entertainment hub, further solidifying its position in the international tourism market, said Dr Guy Llewellyn, assistant professor at EHL Hospitality Business School (Singapore).

Ms Choo Huei Miin, brand director at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: "World-class live entertainment events generate international branding value for Singapore and significant benefits for our economy, with positive spillover effects to adjacent tourism industries such as retail, dining and hotels...

"From world-class concerts to gastronomic festivals and sporting events, a full calendar of differentiated offerings adds to Singapore's vibrancy, maintains international mindshare and reinforces our position as an attractive destination."

Why Singapore?

As Singapore steadily carves out a prominent role in the global entertainment industry, show promoters say artistes and their management consider the Republic's geographical advantage and convenient flight routes when deciding to perform in the country.

Mr Ross Knudson, co-founder of concert organiser LAMC Productions, said: "Historically, we've been a stopover market for artistes who perform in Japan and Australia because of the flight routes.

"The bands, especially those from the UK, are routed through Singapore."

Live music tours also come with a multitude of equipment and, as Mr Knudson pointed out, Singapore "doesn't have hard and fast rules about freight".

"It's rather easy to get the freight in and out of the country," he said.

In the United States, Swift's The Eras Tour hires a fleet of around 90 lorries to haul staging, costumes and other equipment for the shows.

One of LAMC Production's biggest projects this year is Singapore Rockfest 2024, a series of concerts taking place in May at Fort Canning Park.

The headliners include British rock veterans Deep Purple, whose Singapore stop is their only show in Asia. According to Mr Knudson, the band only has time to do one stop in Asia after their Australia shows, and they chose Singapore.

Unusual Entertainment's assistant marketing director, Ms Koh San Chin, said that the concert industry is doing much better after the pandemic.

"Shows are selling out faster than before, even for acts that previously might not have done as well," she said.

In February 2023, the concert promoter brought in Irish boyband Westlife, which became the first international group to perform three consecutive nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Unusual would achieve an even bigger feat a few months later at the end of July and early August in 2023 when it brought in Hong Kong "Heavenly King" Jacky Cheung. The singer played a total of 11 shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the most by an artiste in a single leg of a concert tour in Singapore.

Ms Koh said that Singapore's political stability makes it "easier to plan ahead for multiple shows".

"The efficient and simple visa requirements make it easy for tourists, and artistes and promoters to host shows in Singapore," she added. This is especially important since the acts are often accompanied by a large group of people including musicians, management personnel and technical crew. Cheung, for example, flew in with close to 200 in his entourage.

Mr Knudson said: "There used to be a lot of frequent cancellations in the surrounding markets of South-east Asia for various reasons, but the Singapore shows would often push through despite what was going on. I think that encourages people as it shows that we're a very reliable market."

Shows that have been cancelled in the region include Swift's concert in Thailand in June 2014, which was scrapped after a military coup took place on May 22 that year. In July 2023, the Malaysian authorities pulled the plug on music festival Good Vibes after British band The 1975's frontman Matty Healy kissed his male bandmate and criticised the country's anti-LGBTQ laws during their performance.

According to show promoters, Singapore's appeal also lies in what it can offer artistes during their downtime.

Said Ms Koh: "Singapore is also known for its great food, inclusive culture and greenery, making it one of the favourite cities to visit for many artistes."

Earlier in February, both Ed Sheeran and his opening act, fellow English singer and Britain's Got Talent contestant Calum Scott, filmed themselves as they tried out local fare like satay, chicken rice and kaya toast at Lau Pa Sat.

Billie Eilish, who was 20 years old when she became the youngest artiste to headline the National Stadium in August 2022, explored Kampong Glam after her show and posted photos and videos on Instagram. She also uploaded a photo of herself swimming in the pool of Sofitel Singapore City Centre hotel, with Housing Board blocks as a backdrop.

In collaboration with the STB as part of its SingapoReimagine campaign, Eilish also recorded two live performances at Gardens by the Bay, which were released on her YouTube and social media channels. Both videos have garnered almost 10 million views.

"Such partnerships spotlight Singapore's diverse offerings, inciting interest through the authentic voices and perspectives of these popular personalities while tapping their extensive fan bases to inspire travel for Singapore," said STB's Ms Choo.

Ultimately, gigs by marquee music acts like Swift bolster Singapore's appeal as a premium lifestyle destination.

"With every successful concert, Singapore strengthens its standing as a leading lifestyle and entertainment hot spot, setting the stage for the city's continued growth and development in this sector," said KPMG's Mr Kent.

